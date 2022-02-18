Dr. Bruce Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Levy, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Levy, MD
Dr. Bruce Levy, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
Rochester - Other200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely great surgeon! I tore my ACL playing soccer and he reconstructed it with my patellar tendon. Surgery went smooth and he called me 4 days post-op to see how I was doing, how kind! He explained everything very well and was always super kind and respectful. He is also in the book: “ACL Solution” which talks about recovery and staying strong. I definitely recommend Dr. Levy, he is a wonderful surgeon and person!
About Dr. Bruce Levy, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1235104704
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.