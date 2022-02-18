Overview of Dr. Bruce Levy, MD

Dr. Bruce Levy, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Levy works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.