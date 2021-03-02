Overview of Dr. Bruce Lipschutz, DO

Dr. Bruce Lipschutz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lipschutz works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.