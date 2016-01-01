Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD
Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.
Dr. Lockman works at
Dr. Lockman's Office Locations
-
1
Lockman Lubell Pediatric Assoc Ll240 New York Dr, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lockman?
About Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588665590
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lockman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lockman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lockman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lockman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.