Overview of Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD

Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.



Dr. Lockman works at Lockman and Lubell Pediatric Associates, LLC in Fort Washington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.