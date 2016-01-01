See All Pediatricians in Fort Washington, PA
Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD

Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.

Dr. Lockman works at Lockman and Lubell Pediatric Associates, LLC in Fort Washington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lockman's Office Locations

    Lockman Lubell Pediatric Assoc Ll
    240 New York Dr, Fort Washington, PA 19034

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1588665590
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Lockman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lockman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lockman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lockman works at Lockman and Lubell Pediatric Associates, LLC in Fort Washington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lockman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

