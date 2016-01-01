See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Bruce Logan, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Logan, MD

Dr. Bruce Logan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Logan works at Bruce Logan, MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Logan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Division of Endocrinology
    156 William St Fl 6, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-5665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Abdominal Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Bruce Logan, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003966557
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Harlem Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

