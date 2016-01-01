Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Logan, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Logan, MD
Dr. Bruce Logan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Logan works at
Dr. Logan's Office Locations
-
1
Division of Endocrinology156 William St Fl 6, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-5665
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Logan?
About Dr. Bruce Logan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1003966557
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.