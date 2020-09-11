See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Bruce Mann, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Mann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center

Dr. Mann works at Spine & Orthopedic Center in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Spine and Joint Center of Deerfield Beach
    280 SW Natura Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 589-6621
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Mann, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285607911
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Residency
    • Kings Cnty Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mann works at Spine & Orthopedic Center in Deerfield Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mann’s profile.

    Dr. Mann has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

