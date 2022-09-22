Dr. Bruce Markman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Markman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Roger Z Taylor MD, Orthopedic Surgery4090 Mapleshade Ln Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 592-9955Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
I reviewed Dr. Markman several years ago and, while I rated his surgical skills highly, I was critical of the long wait times in his lobby. Two things have occurred since that review. First, Dr. Markman has performed two complex surgeries on me--one on my shoulder and the other on my knee. In each instance, he did an absolutely stellar job, performing each surgery with such precision and excellence that my body healed perfectly. He is simply a masterful surgeon--the best I have ever seen--and I, having been a personal injury attorney for almost 40 years before I retired, had the opportunity to observe and critique the skill level of many, many orthopedic surgeons over the years. Dr. Markman is the best of the best. I simply could not recommend him more highly. And the second thing that has occurred since my first review? Dr. Markman and his staff have all-but eliminated the wait time in his waiting room. The last 3 times I was there, I was seen within 5 minutes of arrival.
- West Coast Center for Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine
- San Francisco Orthopaedic Residency Training Program
- University Ca Sf School Of Medicine
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- University of California San Diego Thurgood Marshall College
Dr. Markman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markman has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Markman speaks Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Markman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markman.
