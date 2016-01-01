Dr. Markovitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Markovitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Markovitz, MD
Dr. Bruce Markovitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Markovitz's Office Locations
Soll Eye PC of PA5001 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions (215) 268-6005
Lafayette Eye Associates PC413 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 Directions (610) 825-3937
Soll Eye Cooper Division3 Cooper Plz Rm 510, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 342-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Markovitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144226523
Education & Certifications
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markovitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markovitz speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Markovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markovitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.