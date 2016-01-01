Overview of Dr. Bruce Markovitz, MD

Dr. Bruce Markovitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Markovitz works at SOLL EYE ASSOCIATES in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Lafayette Hill, PA and Camden, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.