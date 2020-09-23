Dr. Bruce Massaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Massaro, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Massaro, MD
Dr. Bruce Massaro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Massaro's Office Locations
Massaro & Kalenak Mds2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 600, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 266-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything from my initial consultation thru the post op exam was an exceptional experience. Dr. Massaro and his staff are very efficient and friendly. I am extremelly happy with the results.
About Dr. Bruce Massaro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massaro has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Massaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massaro.
