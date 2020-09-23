Overview of Dr. Bruce Massaro, MD

Dr. Bruce Massaro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Massaro works at Massaro & Kalenak Mds in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.