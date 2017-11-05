Dr. Bruce Massau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Massau, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Massau, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Locations
Hematology Oncology Consultants Inc393 E Town St Ste 109, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 252-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Massau at his new office is Worthington. Ive only seen him twice but in just that sgort time I can tell you that I absolutly love him. He actually cares about ALL of me, not just my pain level. He is caring, considerate, kind, and best of all...Direct and honest.
About Dr. Bruce Massau, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massau accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massau has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Massau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.