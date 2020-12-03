Dr. Bruce Mathey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Mathey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Mathey, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cascade Valley Hospital, Peacehealth United General Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.
Whiton & Register Pllc307 S 13th St Ste 100, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 428-2146
UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria3823 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA 98223 Directions (360) 651-8365Saturday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Cascade Valley Hospital
- Peacehealth United General Medical Center
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dealing with very serious cancer diagnosis. Dr Mathey has helped put me at ease. Doing everything we can to slow down and hopefully stop the progression. He cares about his patients and answers all questions honestly.
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1366497463
- University of Washington
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Mathey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathey has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.