Overview of Dr. Bruce Mayerson, MD

Dr. Bruce Mayerson, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Mayerson works at N Shore Neurological Consultnts in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.