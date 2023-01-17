See All Vascular Neurologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Bruce Mayerson, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Mayerson, MD

Dr. Bruce Mayerson, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Mayerson works at N Shore Neurological Consultnts in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mayerson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Neurological Consultants
    45 Terry Rd Ste A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-4485
  2. 2
    St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center
    50 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 862-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Bruce Mayerson, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477657666
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Mayerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayerson works at N Shore Neurological Consultnts in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mayerson’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

