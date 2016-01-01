Dr. Bruce McCune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce McCune, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce McCune, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. McCune works at
Locations
-
1
Health First Viera Hospital8745 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9358
-
2
Digestive Health Specialists - Winston-Salem2025 Frontis Plaza Blvd Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-6211Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Digestive Health Specialists - Thomasville1301 National Hwy, Thomasville, NC 27360 Directions (336) 768-6211
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCune?
About Dr. Bruce McCune, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1649214040
Education & Certifications
- North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Florida State
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCune works at
Dr. McCune has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.