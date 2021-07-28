Overview of Dr. Bruce McIntosh, MD

Dr. Bruce McIntosh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C



Dr. McIntosh works at Premier Surgical Specialists PC in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.