Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Metabolism Endocrinology and Diabetes (mend)24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 930-7400Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Regents of the University of Michigan7500 Challis Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 263-4000
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller repaired my torn rotator cuff and detached bicep tendon. He has a very good bedside manner and actually listens to you. His whole team is outstanding. Would highly recommend him
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1205923034
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
