Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
Dr. Bruce Miller, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their fellowship with Bethesda Naval Hospital|Oschner Clinic
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2780 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt instantly at ease with Dr. Miller. Very personable, inspires trust and confidence! So glad to be his patient!
About Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1235110750
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hospital|Oschner Clinic
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
