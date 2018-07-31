Dr. Bruce Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
Dr. Bruce Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Ophthalmology Consultants of South Florida220 SW 84th Ave Ste 204, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 424-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
My daughter had her strabismus surgically corrected by Dr. Miller at age 18 months. She is now 16 years old and has good vision in both eyes - you cannot tell that she ever had the surgery. Thanks so much Dr. Miller.
About Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1548267941
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Exotropia and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.