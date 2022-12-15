Overview of Dr. Bruce Monaghan, MD

Dr. Bruce Monaghan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.