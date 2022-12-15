Dr. Bruce Monaghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monaghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Monaghan, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Monaghan, MD
Dr. Bruce Monaghan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monaghan's Office Locations
- 1 352 S Delsea Dr Ste C, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 690-1616
-
2
Advanced Orthopaedic Centers PA159 Bridgeton Pike Bldg D, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 343-0055
-
3
Premier Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Assoc of Southern Nj LLC4 Burton Ln Ste 300, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 690-1616
-
4
Inspira Sports Rehab Care West Deptford800 Jessup Rd, West Deptford, NJ 08086 Directions (856) 690-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monaghan?
He seems to be very knowledgeable n is extremely friendly n personable
About Dr. Bruce Monaghan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1033117346
Education & Certifications
- Hosp U Pa
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monaghan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monaghan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monaghan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monaghan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Monaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monaghan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monaghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monaghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.