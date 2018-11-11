See All Neurologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Bruce Monastersky, MD

Neurology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Monastersky, MD

Dr. Bruce Monastersky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Monastersky works at Neurological Associates Ocn Cty in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Monastersky's Office Locations

    Toms River Office
    40 Bey Lea Rd Ste C103, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 367-8280
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 11, 2018
    I want to thank him for sitting down and talking to me. I wish my other doctors were like this.
    Toms River, NJ — Nov 11, 2018
    About Dr. Bruce Monastersky, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447231006
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Monastersky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monastersky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monastersky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monastersky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monastersky works at Neurological Associates Ocn Cty in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Monastersky’s profile.

    Dr. Monastersky has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monastersky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Monastersky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monastersky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monastersky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monastersky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

