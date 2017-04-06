Dr. Bruce Monroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Monroy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Central Coast Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.35 Casa St Ste 220, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 544-8811
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center1010 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 546-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Monroy is above and beyond THE best OBGYN I've ever had the pleasure of being a patient with. If I ever decide to have another child, I won't want anyone but him doing my c-section again.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790704161
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health Hospitals
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Tucom-Ca
- University Of California, Santa Barbara
