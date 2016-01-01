Dr. Bruce Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Morgan, MD
Dr. Bruce Morgan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
-
1
ENT Associates Of Alabama1948 AL Highway 157 Ste 410, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 737-0368
-
2
Ent. Associates of Alabama PC833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 402, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-9236
-
3
Cullman Regional Medical Center1912 Al Highway 157, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 737-0368
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
About Dr. Bruce Morgan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1457391369
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.