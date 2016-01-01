Overview of Dr. Bruce Morgan, MD

Dr. Bruce Morgan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan works at ENT Associates Of Alabama in Cullman, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.