Dr. Bruce Morgenstern, MD

Neurology
3.0 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bruce Morgenstern, MD

Dr. Bruce Morgenstern, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery - Weill Cornell Medical College|Hospital For Special Surgery/ Weill Cornell Med College

Dr. Morgenstern works at Blue Sky Neurology in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morgenstern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Sky Neurology at Sky Ridge Medical Center
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 480, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0962
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Gullian-Barre-Like Hyporeflexia Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Seizures Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Familial Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jun 10, 2019
    He is very thorough and pretty much saved the life of a family members who had been misdiagnosed and was being treated with the wrong set of medications. He is prudent and not one to overprescribe or go with aggressive treatment initially - perhaps thats why his ratings are not all 5 star, as high as he rightfully deserves?
    John A in Denver — Jun 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Morgenstern, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Morgenstern, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851301279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery - Weill Cornell Medical College|Hospital For Special Surgery/ Weill Cornell Med College
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Morgenstern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgenstern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgenstern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgenstern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgenstern works at Blue Sky Neurology in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Morgenstern’s profile.

    Dr. Morgenstern has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgenstern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgenstern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgenstern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgenstern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgenstern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

