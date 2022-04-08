See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Bruce Morrison Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Morrison Jr, MD

Dr. Bruce Morrison Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.

Dr. Morrison Jr works at Bruce W Morrison MD in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morrison Jr's Office Locations

    B.w. Morrison M.d. PC
    200 Delafield Rd Ste 2010, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 782-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny Valley Hospital
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Intrauterine Growth Restriction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 08, 2022
    Dr. Morrison was truly an angel of mercy on Wednesday, September 28, 2011, at St. Margaret's UPMC. He conducted emergency surgery on my daughter, removing left ovary which was completely covered with large mass (cyst). He was able to save the right ovary after removing small cyst. He was so patient and precise in his post op conference with me, and follow up appts. He assured me that my daughter should be able to have children with the remaining healthy ovary. As of Sunday, March 20. 2022, my daughter has been blessed with four (4) beautiful children. Thank you Dr. Morrison! May you be blessed with many more years of healing.
    C. Patricia Porter — Apr 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Morrison Jr, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Morrison Jr, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144263211
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Morrison Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morrison Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrison Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrison Jr works at Bruce W Morrison MD in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Morrison Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Morrison Jr has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

