Overview of Dr. Bruce Olson, DPM

Dr. Bruce Olson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxnard, CA.



Dr. Olson works at Bruce A. Olson Dpm Inc. in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.