Dr. Bruce Orkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Orkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Orkin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 106, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orkin?
You can’t be in better hands than Dr. Orkin’s.
About Dr. Bruce Orkin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255341970
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic|Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn, Colon And Rectal Surgery Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Gastroenterology Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, General Surgery
- UCLA Hsc
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Orkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Orkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orkin speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Orkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orkin.
