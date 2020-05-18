Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Palmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Electra Memorial Hospital, Kell West Regional Hospital, Olney Hamilton Hospital, Seymour Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
Wichita Heart & Vascular Center1631 11th St Unit A, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 624-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Electra Memorial Hospital
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- Olney Hamilton Hospital
- Seymour Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palmer performed a procedure on my Mom. He was so good at talking to me about everything that was going to happen, and then showed and explained the procedure to me after the fact. I felt so comfortable and inform. He is a fabulous Dr.
About Dr. Bruce Palmer, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1750474078
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL|Scott & White Hospital - Taylor
- Scott & White Hospital|Scott & White Hospital - Taylor
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
