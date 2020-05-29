Overview

Dr. Bruce Perlman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Perlman works at Broward Arrhythmia Physicians in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Supraventricular Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.