Dr. Bruce Perlman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Perlman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Perlman works at
Locations
Broward Arrhythmia Physicians3001 Nw 49th Ave, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 777-2021
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Perlman was very professional, weird sense of humor...Did a great job on my pacemaker,,,,waiting time in office alittle long,,,,
About Dr. Bruce Perlman, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952421604
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlman has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Supraventricular Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.
