Dr. Bruce Peters, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruce Peters, DO

Dr. Bruce Peters, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Peters works at Ocean ENT in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Manasquan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peters' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bruce W. Peters DO PA
    54 Bey Lea Rd Ste 3, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 281-0100
  2. 2
    Ocean ENT
    1707 Atlantic Ave Bldg 1, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 281-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Earwax Buildup
Laryngitis
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Laryngitis
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Bruce Peters, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326017443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Miami Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
