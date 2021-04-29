Overview of Dr. Bruce Peters, DO

Dr. Bruce Peters, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Peters works at Ocean ENT in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Manasquan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.