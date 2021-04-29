Dr. Bruce Peters, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Peters, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Peters, DO
Dr. Bruce Peters, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Peters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Peters' Office Locations
-
1
Bruce W. Peters DO PA54 Bey Lea Rd Ste 3, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 281-0100
-
2
Ocean ENT1707 Atlantic Ave Bldg 1, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 281-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
Doctor Peters is an outstanding Doctor. He is so thorough in every aspect of his care from the pre op office visits through the surgery and hospital stay and all the after care. He is a wonderful and meticulous doctor but in addition is kind, caring and compassionate. We could not have made a better choice in selecting Dr Peters to perform my husband’s thyroid surgery. If you are looking for an E N T look no further than Dr. Peters. He is by far the best !
About Dr. Bruce Peters, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1326017443
Education & Certifications
- U Miami Med Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.