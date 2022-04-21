Dr. Bruce Pettigrove II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettigrove II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Pettigrove II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Tulsa Eye Consultants Inc.6606 S Yale Ave Ste 220, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-4122
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pettigrove is a marvelous physician. His work is recognized throughout the United States. His cataract surgery is flawless. He has a great staff and is compassionate. I highly recommend him. Cataract surgeons should be investigated. Tulsa has 2 or 3 with multiple lawsuits against them. If you use Dr Pettigrove you know he has the training and experience you want and he delivers the very best care possible
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1154351310
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Ophthalmology
