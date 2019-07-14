Dr. Pfuetze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce Pfuetze, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Pfuetze, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with National Jewish Hospital Fitzsimons
Locations
- 1 11755 W 112th St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 469-0503
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Aways listens carefully to what I discuss with him and answers appropriately to help solve my problems as well as my grand daughter medical problems.
About Dr. Bruce Pfuetze, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Hospital Fitzsimons
- Letterman Army Med Center
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
