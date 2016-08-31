Overview of Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD

Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at GenesisCare in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.