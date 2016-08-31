Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD
Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
-
1
GenesisCare2101 RIVERSIDE DR, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (305) 364-2110
-
2
Boca Raton West21020 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 883-8656
-
3
Broward Health North201 E Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (754) 800-7808
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- TPA
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Dr Phillips and the office staff are fantastic. They don't just treat you like a patient, they actually talk to you about other things besides the cancer treatment. It takes your mind off of why you are there every day for radiation. This has to be the best office staff of any doctors office I've been in. If you unfortunately need radiation treatment, this is the place to get it.
About Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912904905
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Hospital|Duke University Med Center
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.