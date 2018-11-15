Dr. Bruce Pistorius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pistorius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Pistorius, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Pistorius, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Portico Pediatrics1717 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop # B, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
- WK Pierremont Health Center
I was a patient of Dr. Pistorius as a child and a young adult. He was always nice and very encouraging. He genuinely cares about his patients and the provides the best patient care. He inspired me to be a health care professional. He is a gem.
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
