Dr. Bruce Pollock, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Pollock, MD
Dr. Bruce Pollock, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Pollock's Office Locations
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Pollock, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801876974
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian University Hospital|University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
