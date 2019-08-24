Overview of Dr. Bruce Pollock, MD

Dr. Bruce Pollock, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Pollock works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.