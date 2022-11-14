Overview of Dr. Bruce Prager, MD

Dr. Bruce Prager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Prager works at Orthopedic Center of Arlington in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.