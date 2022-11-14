Dr. Bruce Prager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Prager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Prager, MD
Dr. Bruce Prager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Prager works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Prager's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Bruce Prager701 Secretary Dr, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 468-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prager?
Excellent ,very patient friendly, took time with me to explain my radiology reports. Recommended surgical options.
About Dr. Bruce Prager, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1033137435
Education & Certifications
- Queens University Medical Centre
- Wayne St University Affil Hospital
- Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
- New York Medical College
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prager works at
Dr. Prager has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prager speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Prager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.