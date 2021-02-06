See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Lutherville, MD
Dr. Bruce Rabin, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.3 (24)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruce Rabin, MD

Dr. Bruce Rabin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lutherville, MD. 

Dr. Rabin works at Bruce Rabin M.d. P.A. in Lutherville, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rabin's Office Locations

    Bruce Rabin M.d. P.A.
    10753 Falls Rd Ste 345, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 616-7188
    10755 Falls Rd Ste 370, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 616-7188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 06, 2021
    Dr Rabin is a great doctor and I feel that I'm in good hands in his care.
    Jon Parks — Feb 06, 2021
    About Dr. Bruce Rabin, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972557122
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabin has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

