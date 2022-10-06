Dr. Bruce Rajala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Rajala, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Rajala, DO
Dr. Bruce Rajala, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Rajala works at
Dr. Rajala's Office Locations
Women's Medical Associates of North Texas4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 304 Fl 3, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 491-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I always felt I was in great care with the Dr and his team. He also listened to my concerns and when my daughter was born a premie he was great and made sure my daughter and I both were taken care of.
About Dr. Bruce Rajala, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1427013200
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
