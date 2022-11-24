Dr. Ramshaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, MD
Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramshaw's Office Locations
- 1 1930 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 591-3393
- 2 1934 Alcoa Hwy Ste D285, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 604-9414
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramshaw handled my complex hernia repair that other doctors had been uncertain of. He is compassionate, kind and extremely skilled. I cannot imagine a better combination to find in a doctor. Thank you to Brandi as well. What a team!
About Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Ramshaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramshaw.
