Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (28)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, MD

Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramshaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1930 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 (865) 591-3393
  2. 2
    1934 Alcoa Hwy Ste D285, Knoxville, TN 37920 (865) 604-9414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr. Ramshaw handled my complex hernia repair that other doctors had been uncertain of. He is compassionate, kind and extremely skilled. I cannot imagine a better combination to find in a doctor. Thank you to Brandi as well. What a team!
    Jennifer Colón — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, MD

    General Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English
    1639122880
    Education & Certifications

    Georgia Baptist Hospital
    Georgia Baptist Hospital
    Medical Education
    University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramshaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramshaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

