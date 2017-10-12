Dr. Bruce Raphael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Raphael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Raphael, MD
Dr. Bruce Raphael, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Bleeding Disorders and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raphael's Office Locations
- 1 240 E 38th St Fl 19, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5540
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raphael came highly recommended from my PCP. He is straight-forward and clear in the treatment plan, and you leave the appointment confident of what is next. He does not hesitate to work other members of my health team, even from other cities. He calls his patients to explain results and answer questions. His administrator Sarah is organized and sweet, and the NP is excellent as well.
About Dr. Bruce Raphael, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1710988969
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
