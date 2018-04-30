Dr. Robin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Robin, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Robin, MD
Dr. Bruce Robin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY, DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Long Island Heart Associates - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 278, Mineola, NY 11501 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent Doctor very personal care provided.He does not have his head in EMR he relates to his patients and is very though.I had an excellen experience and left the office very comfortable and confident with my disagnosis.
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Male
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
- Bellevue-NYU Hosp
- Bellevue-NYU Hosp
- SUNY, DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Mount Sinai Hospital
