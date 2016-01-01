Dr. Bruce Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Rodgers, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Rodgers, MD
Dr. Bruce Rodgers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Dr. Rodgers' Office Locations
The Artisan Center for Plastic Surgery24022 Cinco Village Center Blvd Ste 250, Katy, TX 77494 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Rodgers, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodgers accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.
