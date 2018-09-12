See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Bruce Rowe, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruce Rowe, MD

Dr. Bruce Rowe, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Rowe works at Virginia Urology - Hanover Medical Park in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hanover Medical Park
    8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 202 Bldg 1, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-6786

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Oophorectomy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Oophorectomy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 12, 2018
    Dr Rowe listens and is easy to talk to and has a very kind and caring bedside manner. Outstanding surgeon, fixed my prolapse problem perfectly with an easy recovery time. I couldn't be more happier. Highly Recommend!
    Lynda Chase in glen allen, VA — Sep 12, 2018
    About Dr. Bruce Rowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    NPI Number
    • 1689732422
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • VCU Health - Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Internship
    • VCU Health - Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowe works at Virginia Urology - Hanover Medical Park in Mechanicsville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Rowe’s profile.

    Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

