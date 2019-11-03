Overview

Dr. Bruce Sachs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Sachs works at MDVIP - Encinitas, California in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.