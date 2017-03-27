Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saferin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH.

Dr. Saferin's Office Locations
Bruce R. Saferin DPM1414 S Byrne Rd, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 329-4865
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saferin is outstanding in his care and the time he takes with his patients. He is very pleasant and makes the patient feel at ease. The office staff is great. Always polite and helpful. Nursing staff does a great job, too. Hate to say it, but I look forward to going to see Dr. Saferin. It is always a pleasant experience.
About Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saferin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saferin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saferin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saferin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saferin.
