Overview of Dr. Bruce Saidman, MD

Dr. Bruce Saidman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Saidman works at Medical Oncology Associates in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.