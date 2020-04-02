Dr. Bruce Saidman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Saidman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Saidman, MD
Dr. Bruce Saidman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Saidman's Office Locations
Kingston Office382 Pierce St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 288-7231
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saidman treated both my parents. He is now treating my husband for more than six years. We switched oncologists after one appointment because of bedside manner (my husband was told he had 1-2 years to live) He is kind and very knowledgeable. He helped my husband get on a trial in NJ until the new medicine was available. Oncologist are doctors you hope you never need but I highly recommend him if you need one.
About Dr. Bruce Saidman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053337295
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
