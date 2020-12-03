Dr. Salzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Salzberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Salzberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Salzberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bruce A Salzberg MD4395 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 130, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 957-0057
-
2
Alpharetta/Roswell3330 Preston Ridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 957-0057
-
3
Sandy Springs5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 270, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 957-0057
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salzberg?
If you have inflammatory bowel disease and can’t get it under control, you need to see Dr. Salzburg. He was able to get my ulcerative colitis under control when 2 other doctors had failed me. He can be straight to the point, which I think is a good thing as I have my wife for pillow talk. If there is a new drug or treatment, rest assured he will be doing the first clinical trials. He is one of the most cutting edge Gastroenterologists in the Southeast.
About Dr. Bruce Salzberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1376528943
Education & Certifications
- George Washington U Hosp Va Hosp|VA Hospital
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami|Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salzberg works at
Dr. Salzberg has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.