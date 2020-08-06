See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD
Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (17)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD

Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samuels' Office Locations

  1. 1
    207 Highland Park Plz, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 871-8920

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164422119
    Education & Certifications

    • Charity Hospital
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
