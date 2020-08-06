Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD
Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuels' Office Locations
- 1 207 Highland Park Plz, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 871-8920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very great experience dr I had been seeing for years they just didn't give a dam but was scared because being comfortable with other dr. So I got in appointment 2 days later he was $40 less compassionate I have no bad thing to say about this whole office nurses to.
About Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1164422119
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuels accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
