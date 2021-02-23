Overview of Dr. Bruce Saran, MD

Dr. Bruce Saran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Saran works at Chester County Eye Care in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA and West Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.