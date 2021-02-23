See All Ophthalmologists in Exton, PA
Dr. Bruce Saran, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Saran, MD

Dr. Bruce Saran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Saran works at Chester County Eye Care in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA and West Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Saran's Office Locations

    Chester County Eye Care
    740 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 696-1230
    Chester County Eye Care
    915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste B200, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 696-1230
    Chester County Eye Care
    455 Woodview Rd, West Grove, PA 19390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 696-1230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Hole
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2021
    Feb 23, 2021
Phenomenal physician part of my care team since 2002. . Dr Saran is very experienced and skilled. My eyes require direct injections to both eyes. He is fast & it is painless. Because of Dr Saran I still have vision. Medical support staff very efficient & friendly. Front desk staff needs customer service training
    Julie Sterman — Feb 23, 2021
    About Dr. Bruce Saran, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1689674020
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Med Center Delaware
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Saran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saran has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

