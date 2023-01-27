Dr. Schilt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Schilt, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Schilt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Med Ctr
Dr. Schilt works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Hamilton Heart Care17525 River Rd, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 868-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schilt?
We discussed all the test results.Dr Schilt did an examination and throughly discussed the reasons for what was happening, ordered a blood test for one remaining check to see if my thyroid had any issues, and put me on a new medication which has controlled my heart rate so far. Between him and his nurseMandy they have taken excellent care of me since i moved to Indiana seven years ago!
About Dr. Bruce Schilt, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1154320893
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Med Ctr
- Indiana Med Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Riverview Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schilt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schilt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schilt works at
Dr. Schilt has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schilt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schilt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schilt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schilt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schilt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.