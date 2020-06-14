See All General Surgeons in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Bruce Schirmer, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bruce Schirmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Schirmer works at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Virginia Medical Center
    1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-2104
  2. 2
    Uva Pharmacy
    1300 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-2104
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Obesity
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Disorders Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 14, 2020
    Dr. Schirmer is the best. He did my gastric sleeve sgy last July 3. Never had any complications. Very pleased with my sgy and his bedside manner is excellent. Would and have recommended Dr. Schirmer to other people. He is a blessing to UVA.
    Carolyn Woodson — Jun 14, 2020
    About Dr. Bruce Schirmer, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1417083239
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Princeton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Schirmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schirmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schirmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schirmer works at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Schirmer’s profile.

    Dr. Schirmer has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schirmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schirmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schirmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schirmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schirmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

