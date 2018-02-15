See All Hand Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD

Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Schlafly works at Hand Surgery Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Schlafly's Office Locations

    Hand Surgery Associates P C.
    10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 259B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 15, 2018
    BEST DR. FOR UNDERSTANDING AND HAS GREAT BEDSIDE MANNERS ALSO HAS AN AWSOME PERSONALITY I HAD HIM OVER 30 YRS AGO UNFORTUNATELY I BROKE THE SAME HAND AND HAD TO COME BACK .I KNEW HE WOULD TREAT ME WELL AS HE DID LAST TIME I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM T O ANY ONE WITH A HAND PROBLEM
    About Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518969963
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlafly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlafly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlafly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlafly works at Hand Surgery Associates in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Schlafly’s profile.

    Dr. Schlafly has seen patients for Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlafly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlafly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlafly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlafly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlafly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

