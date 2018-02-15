Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlafly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD
Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Mercy Hospital South.
Hand Surgery Associates P C.10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 259B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
BEST DR. FOR UNDERSTANDING AND HAS GREAT BEDSIDE MANNERS ALSO HAS AN AWSOME PERSONALITY I HAD HIM OVER 30 YRS AGO UNFORTUNATELY I BROKE THE SAME HAND AND HAD TO COME BACK .I KNEW HE WOULD TREAT ME WELL AS HE DID LAST TIME I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM T O ANY ONE WITH A HAND PROBLEM
About Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518969963
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
