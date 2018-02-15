Overview of Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD

Dr. Bruce Schlafly, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Schlafly works at Hand Surgery Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.