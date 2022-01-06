Overview of Dr. Bruce Schwartz, MD

Dr. Bruce Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Advanced Ophthalmology Michiana in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Ocular Hypertension and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.